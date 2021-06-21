Weather service is investigating a 4th tornado on MS Gulf Coast during Claudette

The National Weather Service in New Orleans tweeted they are investigating a fourth tornado on the Mississippi Gulf Coast from Saturday morning as Tropical Storm Claudette moved over the region.

A survey team will be sent to learn more about possible tornado damage in Pascagoula.

Three weak tornadoes were reported near Pass Christian, Long Beach and Jackson County. Waterspouts also were spotted in the Mississippi Sound.

After the tropical storm and Sunday’s summer solstice, daytime heating is expected to bring afternoon storms throughout the week.

There is a slight risk of heavy rainfall through Tuesday morning.

Heavy rainfall may lead to a slight risk of flash flooding in low-lying areas, and flood warnings are still in effect for the Wolf and Biloxi rivers.

️ A third tornado has been confirmed in association with landfalling Tropical Storm Claudette early Saturday morning. A short-lived EF-1 tornado touched down in rural portions of northeastern Jackson County, MS just south of State Highway 614 causing minor damage. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/o0UM2SGgO9 — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) June 20, 2021

The Wolf River was measured at 11.9 feet at 7:45 a.m. Monday and is expected to remain near 12 feet then slowly decrease. Its flood stage is at 8 feet.

The Biloxi River was measured at 14.2 feet Monday and is expected to remain near 14 feet then slowly decrease. Its flood stage is at 12 feet.

MS Coast forecast

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday night: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light southeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 10 mph.