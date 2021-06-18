Need a free ride to a hurricane shelter? Coast Transit Authority can help.

Need a ride to a storm shelter in Harrison County?

Coast Transit Authority has you covered if you live in Harrison County and a mandatory evacuation is ordered for hurricanes, tropical storms or other weather systems.

To register for a free rides to and from assigned Red Cross shelters, register online at coasttransit.com or call 228-896-8080 to sign up.

Though the service is free, pre-registration is required.

Those who take up the offer will be allowed to bring two carry-on items with them.

For additional information, go to their website at coasttransit.com.