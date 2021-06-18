Weather News

Need a free ride to a hurricane shelter? Coast Transit Authority can help.

By Sun Herald

Need a ride to a storm shelter in Harrison County?

Coast Transit Authority has you covered if you live in Harrison County and a mandatory evacuation is ordered for hurricanes, tropical storms or other weather systems.

To register for a free rides to and from assigned Red Cross shelters, register online at coasttransit.com or call 228-896-8080 to sign up.

Though the service is free, pre-registration is required.

Those who take up the offer will be allowed to bring two carry-on items with them.

For additional information, go to their website at coasttransit.com.

Profile Image of Margaret Baker
Margaret Baker
Margaret Baker is an investigative reporter whose search for truth exposed corrupt sheriffs, a police chief and various jailers and led to the first prosecution of a federal hate crime for the murder of a transgendered person. She worked on the Sun Herald’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Hurricane Katrina team. When she pursues a big story, she is relentless.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service