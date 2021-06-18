Weather News
Need a free ride to a hurricane shelter? Coast Transit Authority can help.
Need a ride to a storm shelter in Harrison County?
Coast Transit Authority has you covered if you live in Harrison County and a mandatory evacuation is ordered for hurricanes, tropical storms or other weather systems.
To register for a free rides to and from assigned Red Cross shelters, register online at coasttransit.com or call 228-896-8080 to sign up.
Though the service is free, pre-registration is required.
Those who take up the offer will be allowed to bring two carry-on items with them.
For additional information, go to their website at coasttransit.com.
Comments