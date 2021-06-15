Tropical system could bring up to 10 inches of rain to Gulf Coast. Here’s the forecast

All eyes are on the tropics this week for what could become the Gulf’s first tropical depression of the 2021 hurricane season.

Forecasters say it’s likely that a low-pressure system in the southern Gulf of Mexico could develop into a depression by the end of the week, bringing “excessive rainfall and flooding” to parts of the Mississippi Gulf Coast this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

It’s forecast to be a washout with parts of the region getting between 8 and 10 inches of rain.

Rainfall totals could be an issue as we approach the weekend pic.twitter.com/tc9mdUGdfj — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) June 15, 2021

“Regardless of development, this system has the potential to bring very heavy rainfall and flooding starting Friday and continuing through the weekend,” weather officials said.

While development has been slow, forecasters say there’s a 70% chance the system will strengthen over the next five days. It’s expected to hang around in the Bay of Campeche before drifting northward by the middle of the week, according to meteorologist Orelon Sidney.

Gulf residents are urged to have their severe weather plans in place before the system arrives this weekend.

The National Hurricane Center is currently eyeing three systems. Two of them aren’t expected to affect the U.S. mainland: there’s a tropical wave churning several hundred miles off the coast of West Africa ; and Tropical Storm Bill is moving away from the U.S. East Coast.

The tropical weather system has a 20% chance of development over the next two days, and a 70% chance of development in the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center. Image courtesy of the National Hurricane Center.