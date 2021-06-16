Here’s what happens to MS Aquarium’s dolphins, gators and fish when a hurricane looms

The Mississippi Aquarium’s hurricane preparations started with construction of the tourist attraction on downtown Gulfport’s waterfront.

But plans are in place to evacuate any animals that would be in danger should a tropical storm or hurricane threaten, CEO Kurt Allen told the Sun Herald as a potential tropical storm stirred Monday in the Bay of Campeche off the coast of southern Mexico.

“We took into account tropical storms, bad weather as we built the aquarium,” Allen said.

For accreditation with the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums, and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the Mississippi Aquarium must also maintain detailed plans for hurricane evacuations.

Allen said the aquarium has already closed three times for bad weather, including a severe cold snap in February. The first closing came the week before the aquarium opened Aug. 29, the 15th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

Allen said a series of soft openings had to be canceled the week before the official first day because Tropical Storm Marco, and then Hurricane Laura, threatened the Coast. Marco fizzled out and Laura landed as a Category 4 hurricane in southwestern Louisiana, but the threats prepared aquarium staff for hurricane seasons to come.

“It was show time with the governor opening the gate for the first day and people walking through,” Allen said. “It was a tough little transition because we really didn’t have a chance to practice.”

Hurricane preparations start with construction

The aquarium buildings sit at 25 feet above sea level and are designed to withstand winds of 160 mph. A flood wall also surrounds the aquarium, which features both outdoor and indoor exhibits.

Emergency pumps would pump water from life-support systems, which sit at 18 feet above sea level behind the buildings. Three generators would keep support systems running, with two in operation if one failed.

As for the animals, Allen said each exhibit is evaluated based on a hurricane’s severity and track.

Evacuating dolphins, birds, gators

Birds in the outdoor exhibit would be crated and evacuated to off-site storage north of the waterfront, he said. The birds are trained to climb into crates.

Alligators, crocodiles and fish in an outdoor exhibit would stay put, he said. Acrylic walls surrounding their exhibit provide an extra 6 feet of height. In a Category 5 storm, he said, the animals would most likely be boxed up and evacuated.

Dolphins, he said, would also stay put for a Category 1 hurricane, but probably be moved to facilities out of harm’s way for stronger storms. Allen said the aquarium has agreements with other marine parks for housing its dolphins.

Allen also is mindful of the staff, which would have time to secure their own properties and animals ahead of a storm.

A “ride-out team” is designated to stay at the aquarium, where doors and windows were kept to a minimum in the buildings so wind and water could not gain entry. The doors and windows also are hurricane-rated.

The team would monitor the animals and equipment during a hurricane. The main aquarium building with its three-story fish tank has only one window, a front door and back doors.

He said any evacuation of animals would take place well ahead of a hurricane landfall.

“You just get to a point where you say, ‘It’s time to make the call,’ Allen said.

“Things change on a dime with hurricanes, so you always have to be ready to go with the flow.”

Despite obstacles, MS Aquarium draws crowds

In addition to hurricane threats, the MS Aquarium has also contended with COVID-19.

Even so, numbers so far look promising. After almost 10 months in business, and despite COVID and bad weather, the aquarium has drawn almost 240,000 visitors. A marketing study ahead of its opening projected annual visits of 295,000 to 382,000.

Allen said operating costs have been lower than projected. The aquarium and its outsourced services — food, beverages and photos — have generated $8.5 million in revenue, he said.

“Once we get a good year under our belt, I think we’ll have a better understanding of where we stand with our financial picture,” Allen said, “but right now, it’s looking very, very good.”