List of MS Coast business closings, cancellations amid winter weather

Winter weather continues in South Mississippi as temperatures are forecast to drop into the teens Monday night.

Most local schools are already closed for Mardi Gras break, but a number of businesses and government offices are closing early Monday evening and in some cases staying closed on Tuesday.

Here are the latest closures announced in South Mississippi.

Coastwide

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety announced that all Driver Service Bureaus will be closed on Tuesday.

All Mississippi State Health Department drive-through COVID-19 vaccination sites were closed Monday. Appointments scheduled for Feb. 15 in Jackson and Harrison counties have been automatically rescheduled for the same time on Feb. 20.

With the exception of the Coast Coliseum in Harrison County, all MSDH vaccination sites will also be closed Tuesday. Appointments will automatically be rescheduled for the same time on an alternate day.

The Coast Transit Authority will end all routes early on Monday evening. On Tuesday, the CTA will run a Sunday schedule, with routes starting at 8:30 a.m. The timing for specific routes is below

Memorial Hospital locations

Stone County Medical Center closing at 1:00 p.m. Monday, opening at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Beatline COVID Testing Site closing at 1:30 p.m. Monday, opening at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.

D’Iberville Respiratory Clinic closing at 1:30 p.m. Monday, opening at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16

The following locations will be closed all day Tuesday: Bridgewater Family Medicine Clinic, Courthouse Walk-In Clinic, Diamondhead Walk-In Clinic, Diamondhead Family Medicine Clinic, Hancock Family Medicine Clinic, Gautier Walk-In Clinic & COVID-19 Testing Site, St. Martin Family Medicine Clinic, Ocean Springs Primary Care/Lobrano and Rubenstein, Broad Avenue Family Medicine Clinic, Broad Avenue COVID clinic, Internal Medicine BSL (Koskan), Internal Medicine-Crittenden

Harrison County

Harrison County Board of Supervisors announced a delayed start for Tuesday. All county buildings, offices, and courthouses will open at 11 a.m. Tuesday because of the possibility of ice and winter weather.

Harrison County Board of Supervisors announced a delayed start for Tuesday. All county buildings, offices, and courthouses will open at 11 a.m. Tuesday because of the possibility of ice and winter weather.

The Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport is closed all day Monday. "We will reopen as soon as the weather conditions are safe," the aquarium posted on its Facebook page.

William Carey University's Tradition campus, along with its Hattiesburg campus, will be closed until noon Tuesday. The university's Baton Rouge campus will be closed until noon Wednesday.

The Kroc Center in Biloxi closed at 3 p.m Monday and will be closed on Tuesday. Normal business hours will resume Wednesday "depending on future weather conditions."

The Reef restaurant in Biloxi is closing Monday at 4 p.m.

Sunbelt Lighting in Biloxi is closing at 3 p.m. Monday.

Patio 44 in Biloxi and Gulfport is closing at 4 p.m. Monday. "We look forward to serving you again Tuesday! Stay warm and stay safe everyone!" the restaurant posted on Facebook.

Jackson County

Edgewater Mall is closing at 5 p.m. Monday. The mall will reopen Tuesday.

The Honey Hole Convenience and Deli in Vancleave closed at 2 p.m. Monday and will reopen at noon on Tuesday, the business posted on Facebook. The Pascagoula Country Club is closing Monday and will not reopen until Wednesday.