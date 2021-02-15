Weather News

List of MS Coast business closings, cancellations amid winter weather

Winter weather continues in South Mississippi as temperatures are forecast to drop into the teens Monday night.

Most local schools are already closed for Mardi Gras break, but a number of businesses and government offices are closing early Monday evening and in some cases staying closed on Tuesday.

Here are the latest closures announced in South Mississippi.

Coastwide

Memorial Hospital locations

Harrison County

Jackson County

Isabelle Taft
Isabelle Taft covers communities of color and racial justice issues on the Coast through Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms around the country.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service