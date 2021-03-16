Severe weather could bring tornadoes, wind and hail to south Mississippi this week

Severe weather is possible across south Mississippi as heavy rain and strong storms move into the region this week, forecasts show.

There’s a slight risk for severe thunderstorms Wednesday with the greatest threat occurring in the afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service in New Orleans.

Officials urge residents to remain weather aware, as the risk for “damaging wind gusts, hail and a few tornadoes” are possible as storms develop. Winds could exceed 60 mph with hail stones reaching 1 inch or larger, forecasts show.

“Now is the time to be thinking about your severe weather safety plan,” weather officials said.

Chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms remain high for much of south Mississippi and southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday before stronger storms roll in.

Heavy rain and isolated flooding will threaten parts of the region through Wednesday night. In Biloxi, rainfall amounts between a quarter and half an inch are possible.

Highs will remain in the upper 60s and low 70s.