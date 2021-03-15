Gov. Tate Reeves opens COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all Mississippians

Mississippi is opening up vaccine appointments to everyone starting Tuesday, March 16, the governor tweeted Monday.

“Almost 10,000 appointments available statewide over next 3 weeks, “ Gov. Tate Reeves tweeted at 11:20 a.m. “If you’re over 50, lock them down TODAY!

“Starting tomorrow, ALL new appointments will be open to ALL Mississippians. Get your shot friends — and let’s get back to normal!”

Mississippi is the second state in the U.S. to open up eligibility to all residents, after Alaska did so on March 9.

President Joe Biden said last week he would compel all states to open up eligibility to all adults no later than May 1.

Reeves had previously said that as soon as appointments were going unfilled, he would open up vaccine eligibility to more groups. And in recent weeks, neither he nor State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs would elaborate when asked what the next group would be.