FEMA denies disaster assistance to Mississippi after Tropical Storm Cristobal
Mississippi has been denied federal public assistance for Tropical Storm Cristobal, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency announced on Wednesday.
Gov. Tate Reeves requested assistance for Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties.
According to estimates by MEMA, those counties sustained damage to 23 homes and 30 businesses, 30 roads and 13 public buildings. The cost of the damage added up to $5,677,515.
MEMA had appealed an initial denial of public assistance on Oct. 1.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency informed MEMA that the impact of Cristobal was “not at the severity and magnitude that warrants a major disaster declaration.”
Cristobal made landfall in southeastern Louisiana on June 7 with damage estimated at $150 million in Louisiana.
MEMA says it is still gathering data in hopes of securing a Major Disaster Declaration following Hurricane Zeta.
