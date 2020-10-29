Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
List of South Mississippi road closures due to Hurricane Zeta

South Mississippi police and firefighters shut down roads in Harrison County due to high water from Hurricane Zeta.

Here’s a list of road closures so far. New ones will be added as information comes available:

Harrison County

Biloxi

Market at North Street

Shriners Boulevard north of Curry Street (downed power lines)

Gulfport

Canal Road at gate at Keesler Air Force Base

Old Highway 49 north of Oneil Road (tree down)

Long Beach

21442 Daughtery Road (tree blocking the road)

28th Street west of Klondyke Road

Pass Christian

Natchez Street at Ponce Deleon Boulevard to Sandy Hook Drive

Sandy Hook Drive at First Block

Espy Street at Gemaurelle Road

Clark Avenue

Demourelle Street

Ellis Street

Emarald Street

Espy Street at the Pass Christian Police Department (tree across the road)

U.S. 90 at Shadowlawn Road to Walmart

U.S. 90 at Scenic Avenue

Natchez Street from Ponce Deleon Boulevard to Sandyhook Drive

Red Creek Road at First Block Street

Profile Image of Margaret Baker
Margaret Baker
Margaret Baker is an investigative reporter whose search for truth exposed corrupt sheriffs, a police chief and various jailers and led to the first prosecution of a federal hate crime for the murder of a transgendered person. She worked on the Sun Herald’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Hurricane Katrina team. When she pursues a big story, she is relentless.
