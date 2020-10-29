Weather News
List of South Mississippi road closures due to Hurricane Zeta
South Mississippi police and firefighters shut down roads in Harrison County due to high water from Hurricane Zeta.
Here’s a list of road closures so far. New ones will be added as information comes available:
Harrison County
Biloxi
Market at North Street
Shriners Boulevard north of Curry Street (downed power lines)
Gulfport
Canal Road at gate at Keesler Air Force Base
Old Highway 49 north of Oneil Road (tree down)
Long Beach
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
21442 Daughtery Road (tree blocking the road)
28th Street west of Klondyke Road
Pass Christian
Natchez Street at Ponce Deleon Boulevard to Sandy Hook Drive
Sandy Hook Drive at First Block
Espy Street at Gemaurelle Road
Clark Avenue
Demourelle Street
Ellis Street
Emarald Street
Espy Street at the Pass Christian Police Department (tree across the road)
U.S. 90 at Shadowlawn Road to Walmart
U.S. 90 at Scenic Avenue
Natchez Street from Ponce Deleon Boulevard to Sandyhook Drive
Red Creek Road at First Block Street
Comments