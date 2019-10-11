Temperatures in the 50s could be coming to South Mississippi

SHARE COPY LINK

That fall feeling could finally be making it’s way to the Coast if forecasts are accurate.

Two cold fronts — one Friday and early next week — mean all of South Mississippi could feel the first temperatures in the 50s for the first time this season.

That’s also good news for Cruisers as the peak traffic day, Saturday, could be a lot more pleasant with daytime highs only reaching around 80 degrees along U.S. 90.

A cold front is expected to bring much-needed rain and thunderstorms, but not severe ones, across most of the central U.S. on Friday.

There’s a 60% chance of rain for the Coast and between a quarter to a half inch of rain is possible.

Skies should be party sunny Saturday with an overnight low in the 50s for northern areas of the coastal counties, but likely staying around 60 for areas near the Mississippi Sound.

Sunday should stay sunny before the skies cloud over and bring scattered showers through most of next week.

Most of the major forecast websites like The Weather Channel and Accuweather predict another cold front mid-week that will drop temperatures even further.

Even areas along the water could see temperatures below 60 on Wednesday night, and possibly Thursday night, according to those forecasts.

Also, Thursday’s breezy conditions brought a coastal flooding advisory for Hancock County through Friday.

Forecast

Friday: Scattered showers before 1 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1-4 p.m., then showers likely after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind 5-10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday night: Scattered showers, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Columbus Day: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Calm wind.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.