Here’s the Cruisin’ The Coast 2019 schedule of events

Get ready for another big year for Cruisin’ The Coast.

The car show often called a “block party” rolls across South Mississippi Oct. 6-13.

When registration ended in August, 7,325 antique and classic cars already were signed up. That’s 160 vehicles ahead of this time in 2018, which was a record year. Executive Director Woody Bailey said car owners from 41 states and Canada are coming — so far. Registration opens again the Monday of Cruisin’.

Here are the events scheduled for this 23rd year of Cruisin’ The Coast:

Saturday, Oct. 5 preview

Opening day of 10th annual View the Cruise in downtown Gulfport with first Car-dboard Cutout Parade. Rockin’ Dopsie concert with Amanda Shaw and The Zydeco Twisters. 5-10 p.m.

Sunday, October 6

▪ View the Cruise in downtown Gulfport. 6 a.m.-5 p.m.

▪ Cruise-In, Hardy Court Shopping Center, Gulfport. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

▪ Feature Car appearances: Hardy Court Shopping Center 9 a.m.-noon, View The Cruise 2-5 p.m.

▪ Cruisin’ Through the Decades, Gautier. 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

▪ Joe & Amanda Martin, Martin Brothers Customs/Iron Resurrection appearances: Hardy Court Shopping Center Gulfport 10 a.m.-Noon, View The Cruise in Gulfport 2-5 p.m.

▪ Casino headliner: Tony Bennett, 8 p.m. at Beau Rivage Theatre

Monday, October 7

▪ Registration 11 a.m-5 p.m. at Cruise Central, Centennial Plaza, Gulfport

▪ Feature car appearance: Cruise Central. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

▪ Autocross presented by Scarlet Pearl Casino and Autocross Guys, Coast Coliseum (west parking lot), 1-5 p.m. Open to registered vehicles only.

▪ Long Beach Parade. Open to registered vehicles only. First 600 to arrive will be in the parade. Line up at 1 p.m. at Long Beach High School, parade starts at 5:30 p.m.

▪ Joe & Amanda Martin, Martin Brothers Customs/Iron Resurrection appearances: Cruise Central, Centennial Plaza, Gulfport, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Grand Marshals, CTC Kick-off Parade Long Beach, 4-6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 8

▪ Registration open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Cruise Central, Gulfport

▪ Vicari Auto Auction vehicle check-in at Coast Coliseum 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

▪ Autocross for registered vehicles only presented by Scarlet Pearl Casino and Autocross Guys, at Coast Coliseum (west parking lot). 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

▪ Feature Car appearance: Cruise Central. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

▪ “Salute To Our Veterans” Cruise Central, Gulfport. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

▪ Cruisin’ The River City, Moss Point. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

▪ Cristy Lee appearances: Cruise Central 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and at Salute To Our Veterans 1-3 p.m.

▪ Margaritaville Cruise-Inn, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Margaritaville Resort Biloxi.

▪ Flame-throwing competition at Island View Casino in Gulfport. Entertainment 4 p.m. Registration 5 p.m. and competition begins at dusk. $600 cash prizes and trophies. Cristy Lee appearance.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

▪ Registration open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Cruise Central, Gulfport

▪ Biloxi Block Party in downtown Biloxi. 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

▪ Feature Car appearance at Biloxi Block Party. 8 a.m.-noon

▪ Autocross at Coast Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for registered vehicles only.

▪ Vicari Auto Auction vehicle check-in at Coast Coliseum. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

▪ Car Corral open and vehicle check-in, east of Treasure Bay. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

▪ Diamondhead, Blessing of the Classics. 3-6 p.m.

▪ Cristy Lee appearances: Biloxi Block Party, Town Green 10 a.m.-noon, Beau Rivage Meet & Greet 6-8 p.m.

▪ Courtney Hansen appearances: Biloxi Block Party 10 a.m.-noon, Beau Rivage Meet & Greet 6-8 p.m.

▪ Beau Rivage Casino Sock Hop with The New Orleans Mystics at the pool pavilion. Doors open 6 p.m. Band performs 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 10

▪ Registration and all Cruisin’ Venues are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sites with bands: Bay St. Louis, Pass Christian, Gulfport Cruise Central, Edgewater Mall, D’Iberville/Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort, Ocean Springs, Pascagoula

▪ 2020 Registration open noon-5 p.m.

▪ Country Cruisin’ Breakfast at Long Beach Yacht Club. 7-10 a.m.

▪ Vicari Auction’s CTC Swap Meet open at Coast Coliseum. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

▪ Car Corral open and vehicle check-in, east of Treasure Bay. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

▪ Cristy Lee appearances — Ocean Springs 10 a.m.-noon, Edgewater Mall 2-4 p.m., DoubleTree Biloxi Cruise-In. 7-9 p.m.

▪ Courtney Hansen appearances — Pass Christian 10 a.m.-noon, Bay St. Louis 2-4 p.m., DoubleTree Biloxi Cruise-In. 7-9 p.m.

▪ Feature Car appearances: Edgewater Mall noon-4 p.m., DoubleTree Hotel Biloxi. 6-9 p.m.

▪ Burn ‘em Up in the Pass at Second Street, Pass Christian, 5 p.m. until dusk. Live entertainment by Da Real Band. 6-9 p.m..

▪ Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort Sock Hop featuring Starz. 5-7 p.m.

▪ DoubleTree Hotel Biloxi Cruise-In, 6-9 p.m. with Cristy Lee and Courtney Hansen. 7-9 p.m.

▪ Cruisin’ Venue Entertainment:

Bay St. Louis

11 a.m.-Noon — Mr. Saxman

1-2 p.m. — Starz

3-4:30 p.m. — The Chee-Weez

Pass Christian

11 a.m.-Noon — Brandie

1-2 p.m. — Tyme

3-4:30 p.m. — Na Na Sha

Gulfport Cruise Central

11 a.m.-Noon — N Rhythm

1-2 p.m. — Tommy Morse Band

3-4:30 p.m. — Troy Laz

Edgewater Mall Biloxi

11 a.m.-Noon — Charles Grant (Platters)

1-2 p.m. — Cool Rayz

3-4:30 p.m. — Departure (Journey Tribute)

D’Iberville

11 a.m.-Noon — Garry Wesley

1-2 p.m. — Modern Eldorados

3-4:30 p.m. — Bennie & The Jets (Rocketman Tribute)

Ocean Springs Downtown

11 a.m.-Noon — Gypsy Rose

1-2 p.m. — Barlow Brothers

3-4:30 p.m. — Dixie Jade

Pascagoula

11 a.m.-Noon — Figure Eight

1-2 p.m. — The Martini Shakerz

3-4:30 p.m. — Vince Vance & The Valiants

Friday, Oct. 11

▪ Registration and all Cruisin’ Venues open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sites with bands: Bay St. Louis, Pass Christian, Gulfport Cruise Central, Edgewater Mall, D’Iberville/Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort, Ocean Springs, Pascagoula

▪ 2019 and 2020 Registration continues 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

▪ Country Cruisin’ Breakfast, Long Beach Yacht Club. 7-10 a.m.

▪ Vicari Auto Auction’s CTC Swap Meet at Coast Coliseum. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

▪ Car Corral continues, east of Treasure Bay. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

▪ Feature Car appearance: Bay St. Louis 9 a.m.-noon

▪ Courtney Hansen appearances: Cruise Central 10 a.m.-noon, Ocean Springs 2-4 p.m.

▪ Dennis Gage appearances: Bay St. Louis 9-11 a.m., Edgewater Mall 2-4 p.m.

▪ Ocean Springs Sock Hop & Street Party 6-9 p.m. with Troy Laz & The 2 Hypnotic Band 6-7 p.m. and The Molly Ringwalds 7:30-9 p.m.

▪ “Pass In The Night” at Pass Christian with entertainment by Easy Street. 5-9 p.m

▪ Cruisin’ Venue Entertainment

Bay St. Louis

11 a.m.-Noon — Figure Eight

1-2 p.m. — Cool Rayz

3-4:30 p.m. — Tip Tops

Pass Christian

11 a.m.-Noon — Deuce Coupe

1-2 p.m. — Pat Murphy & Sippiana Soul

3-4:30 p.m. — Vince Vance & The Valiants

Gulfport Cruise Central

11 a.m.-Noon — Mr. Saxman

1-2 p.m. — The Martini Shakerz

3-4:30 p.m. — Departure (Journey Tribute)

Edgewater Mall Biloxi

11 a.m.-Noon — Brandie

1-2 p.m. — Modern Eldorados

3-4:30 p.m. — Dixie Jade

D’Iberville

11 a.m.-Noon — Gypsy Rose

1-2 p.m. — Tyme

3-4:30 p.m. — Na Na Sha

Ocean Springs Downtown

11 a.m.-Noon — Garry Wesley

1-3 p.m. — Tommy Morse Band

4-5:30 p.m. — Bennie & The Jets (Rocketman Tribute)

Pascagoula

11 a.m.-Noon — Charles Grant

1-2 p.m. — Barlow Brothers

3-4:30 p.m. — The Chee-Weez

Casino headliners: Beach Boys at 8 p.m. at Beau Rivage, Travis Tritt 8 p.m. at IP Casino

Saturday, Oct. 12

▪ All Cruisin’ Venues are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sites with bands: Bay St. Louis, Pass Christian, Gulfport Cruise Central, Edgewater Mall, D’Iberville/Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort, Ocean Springs, Pascagoula

▪ 2019 Registration 9 a.m.-noon

▪ 2020 Registration 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

▪ Country Cruisin’ Breakfast, Long Beach Yacht Club. 7-10 a.m.

▪ Vicari Auction’s CTC Swap Meet open at Coast Coliseum. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

▪ Car Corral continues, east of Treasure Bay. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

▪ Cruisin’ Venue Entertainment

Bay St. Louis

11 a.m.-Noon — Gypsy Rose

1-2 p.m. — Pat Murphy & Sippiana Soul

3-4:30 p.m. — Na Na Sha

Pass Christian

11 a.m.-Noon — Garry Wesley

1-2 p.m. — Tommy Morse Band

3-4:30 p.m. — Bennie & The Jets (Rocketman Tribute)

Gulfport Cruise Central

11 a.m.-Noon — Charles Grant

1-2 p.m. — Modern Eldorados

3-4:30 p.m. — Dr. Zarr

Edgewater Mall Biloxi

11 a.m.-Noon — Mr. Saxman

1-2 p.m. — Barlow Brothers

3-4:30 p.m. — Vince Vance & The Valiants

D’Iberville

11 a.m.-Noon — N Rhythm

1-2 p.m. — Cool Rayz

3-4:30 p.m. — The Chee-Weez

Ocean Springs Downtown

11 a.m.-Noon — Figure Eight

1-2 p.m. — The Martini Shakerz

3-4:30 p.m. — Departure (Journey Tribute)

Pascagoula

11 a.m.-Noon — Brandie

1-2 p.m. — Tyme

3-4:30 p.m. — Dixie Jade

Casino headliner: Beach Boys, 8 p.m., Beau Rivage Theatre

Sunday, Oct. 13

All events at Cruise Central

▪ 2020 Registration open 8 a.m.-Noon.

▪ Non-denominational prayer service. 8 a.m.

▪ Stamping Cards must be turned in by 9 a.m.

▪ Cruisin’ The Coast Finale Ceremonies. 9-10:30 a.m.

▪ Gene Oswalt Volunteer of the Year Award

▪ Winners announced for Cash Drawings (40 drawings of $500 each) totaling $20,000

▪ Make-A-Wish Raffle Truck Giveaway and unveiling of new 2020 Raffle Vehicle!

▪ Live entertainment by Na Na Sha, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.