Cool front alert: Fall weather is coming just in time for Cruisin’ The Coast

Break out the mittens and scarves, it could get below 90 next week.

The past month has shattered records for heat and dryness across the Gulf Coast, but relief is expected to come early next week just in time for the annual invasion of cruisers for Cruisin’ The Coast.

Just Thursday, another record was broken as temperatures had already reached 93 in Biloxi and 96 in Pascagoula by around noon. It was the hottest Oct. 3 in Biloxi since data started being recorded there in 1893, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. The previous record was 91 in 2004.

In September, Gulfport saw the highest average temperature since 1925. Four days broke daily high-temperature records.

It also hasn’t rained in over a month at this point — the last time was 0.69 inches on Sept. 1. It was the ninth driest September ever, since 1938.

This week the state issued a burn ban for all of Mississippi. No outdoor fires are allowed until further notice, with the exception of grills.

But those craving that fall falling are in luck, at least for a little while.

The coastal breeze should pick up starting Saturday, said Phil Grigsby, meteorologist with the weather service. That should prevent more record-breaking heat, at least.

Then Sunday a cold front is expected to drop temperatures into the mid- to low 60s overnight Monday and and Tuesday with daily highs only reaching the mid-80s.

And with the front, a 50 percent chance of rain is expected Sunday and Monday, bringing some relief to brown lawns across the Coast.

“We definitely need the rain,” Grigsby said. “It’s been so dry, any rain is gonna help.”

Showers will be scattered, so a total of less than half an inch of rain is expected, he said.

As for the rest of the week, it should be more pleasant than it has been, he said. But for the rest of October’s spooky season, the Climate Prediction Center gives it a 70% chance of being hotter than normal.

“There’ll be a little break in the pattern, but everything is indicating we’ll get back into this hotter, drier pattern for the rest of the month,” Grigsby said.

Forecast for Harrison County