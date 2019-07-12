Weather News
Weather Channel reporter stationed in Bay St. Louis for Barry. Where’s Jim Cantore?
When you live in a place that’s prone to hurricanes, Jim Cantore showing up in your town is a bad omen.
The Weather Channel personality is known for hunkering down and reporting from the cities projected to feel the strongest impact from hurricanes. He was in Gulfport for Hurricane Katrina and stayed at the then-Armed Forces Retirement Home campus near the beach.
Through the years, Cantore has made appearances on the Mississippi Coast during hurricanes and tropical storms.
Cantore is set up in New Orleans as Tropical Storm Barry churns in the Gulf. The storm is expected to make landfall on the Louisiana Coast. In Mississippi, Hancock County could feel the strongest impact, according to weather officials.
The Weather Channel’s Stephanie Abrams is in Bay St. Louis. She shared video near the Bay St. Louis Bridge.
Here’s where to find Weather Channel reporters during Tropical Storm Barry.
New Orleans
- Jim Cantore
- Reynolds Wolf
- Paul Goodloe
- David Malkoff
Baton Rouge
- Justin Michaels
- Tevin Wooten
Lafayette
- Alex Wilson
Bay St. Louis
- Stephanie Abrams
