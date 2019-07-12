Weather Channel reporter stationed in Bay St. Louis for Barry. Where’s Jim Cantore?

Jim Cantore didn’t hold back about Mississippi being called a land mass Weather Channel Meteorologist Jim Cantore clears up the Mississippi "land mass" rumor that started in 2012 when a Canadian meteorologist referred to Mississippi as "the Louisiana and Alabama borders," and it was incorrectly attributed to Cantore. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Weather Channel Meteorologist Jim Cantore clears up the Mississippi "land mass" rumor that started in 2012 when a Canadian meteorologist referred to Mississippi as "the Louisiana and Alabama borders," and it was incorrectly attributed to Cantore.

When you live in a place that’s prone to hurricanes, Jim Cantore showing up in your town is a bad omen.

The Weather Channel personality is known for hunkering down and reporting from the cities projected to feel the strongest impact from hurricanes. He was in Gulfport for Hurricane Katrina and stayed at the then-Armed Forces Retirement Home campus near the beach.

Through the years, Cantore has made appearances on the Mississippi Coast during hurricanes and tropical storms.

Cantore is set up in New Orleans as Tropical Storm Barry churns in the Gulf. The storm is expected to make landfall on the Louisiana Coast. In Mississippi, Hancock County could feel the strongest impact, according to weather officials.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Weather Channel’s Stephanie Abrams is in Bay St. Louis. She shared video near the Bay St. Louis Bridge.

Here’s where to find Weather Channel reporters during Tropical Storm Barry.

New Orleans

Jim Cantore

Reynolds Wolf

Paul Goodloe

David Malkoff

Baton Rouge

Justin Michaels

Tevin Wooten

Lafayette

Alex Wilson

Bay St. Louis