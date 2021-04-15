This coastal eatery serves up the best Jamaican cuisine in Mississippi, Yelp says

Jerk chicken with rice and beans, steamed vegetables and fried plantains. jvorhees@macon.com

Craving ackee and saltfish? Lovers of all things Jamaican cuisine should look no further than the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Coastline Caribbean Restaurant in Gulfport landed on Yelp’s all-time list of “Must Try Jamaican Eateries” across the U.S. and Canada, and ranked the best in Mississippi.

The restaurant joins the nation’s top-rated diners that serve up the best beef patties, jerk chicken and curry goat, among other Jamaican classics. To come up with its rankings, Yelp said it looked at businesses in the Jamaican category with the largest total volume of reviews and their ratings.

Coastline Caribbean Restaurant has been serving the Gulf Coast for more than 10 years, specializing in “authentic Jamaican and Caribbean dishes such as our signature jerk chicken,” according to its Yelp profile. Special event catering and vegetarian options are also available.

Menu favorites include the jerk chicken, steamed cabbage and braised oxtails.

“This was my first time visiting and I was not disappointed,” one customer wrote back in December. “The food was great! I ordered the braised oxtails, cabbage, & rice and beans. They give you huge portions. I was completely satisfied. On my next visit, I think I will try the curry goat!”

“This place is ... the closest to authentic Jamaican cuisine in Mississippi!” wrote another.

Others raved about the customer service and “chill” ambiance.

“Family owned, authentic caribbean food,” one review reads. “Bob Marley was playing the entire time. Very chill vibe. Time moves slower when you eat here.”

Coast Caribbean Restaurant is currently open for sit-down and carryout dining at the corner of Hewes Avenue and Pass Road in Gulfport, according to its Yelp profile.