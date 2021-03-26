Craving a California roll in Biloxi? This sushi bar ranks among best in US, Yelp says

Spicy tuna crispy rice from B-Side Sushi by Itamae FujifilmGirl LLC

The Mississippi Gulf Coast is home to one of the nation’s best sushi bars, according to a new report.

Fuji Sushi House in Biloxi landed on Yelp’s list of the “Top 50 Sushi Bars in the U.S. and Canada” this year, joining dozens of other top-rated restaurants serving the best sashimi, uramaki and other favorites among sushi lovers.

To come up with its list, the review website looked at businesses in the sushi bars category that had the largest volume of online reviews mentioning “sushi.”

“[We] then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning ‘sushi,’ “ according to the website.

Fuji Sushi House, which opened in 2014, is best known for its Bento boxes and Jackpot Roll, according to its Yelp page.

Menu items include everything from Vietnamese egg rolls and egg drop soup, to Sashimi and the aptly-named Biloxi Roll — which comes with tempura salmon, cream cheese, crawfish, crabstick and asparagus rolled with soy paper and topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo.

“This place is where to go when you’re craving a delicious sashimi plate or sushi in general,” according to one online review. “Their fish is fresh and the restaurant is super clean and they are enforcing COVID precautions. The food selection and the special rolls are delicious!!”

Another customer raved about the dragon roll, bulldog roll and Thai tea, adding: “There’s also a roll with kiwi on it that I really enjoyed one (of) the times I went.”

The mango tango roll was a favorite for another customer who described Fuji Sushi House as “the best sushi on the coast.”

The restaurant is currently open for sit-down dining, in addition to takeout and curbside pickup, according to its Yelp page.