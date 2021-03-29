Nightclub shooting injures six, involved ‘multiple’ weapons, Mississippi police say

At least six people were injured in a shooting at Big Mickie’s nightclub in Yazoo County, Mississippi on Saturday, according to police. Screengrab from WLBT.

At least six people were injured in a shooting that unfolded inside a nightclub in central Mississippi over the weekend, authorities said.

Two of the victims were taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department, WJTV reported.

Authorities said the shooting occurred just after midnight Saturday at Big Mickie’s nightclub in Yazoo City, about 40 miles north of Jackson. A total of six people were shot, while a seventh person was cut, WJTV reported, citing police.

One of the people injured included a 19-year-old who was shot twice in the head, according to WDSU.

Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff told WLBT that the shooting may be linked to the death of a 13-year-old in Yazoo City earlier this month. However, authorities are still working to identify a motive.

“Multiple weapons were involved … based on the (shell) casings that were recovered,” Noble Brooks, an investigator with the sheriff’s department, said, according to the news station.

The nightclub shooting remains under investigation.