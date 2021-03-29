MS Coast performer will sing for Top 24 spot on ‘American Idol.’ Here’s how to watch

Pass Christian native Camille Lamb appears on “American Idol” on Sunday, March 29, 2021. ABC

“That’s what queens do.”

That’s the message Camille Lamb and her then-partner, Althea Grace, received from Katy Perry last week after the duo sang “You Don’t Own Me” by Lesley Gore for the “American Idol” judges after they were paired together for one performance.

Lamb, a Pass Christian resident, earned her golden ticket to Hollywood earlier in the season after singing twice for judges.

Perry, referring to the Mississippi Coast performer as “pepper” and her partner as “salt,” said their performance was special because they “held the line” for each other after their rehearsals got off to a rocky start.

The performance earned Lamb and Grace both spots to the next round, with Perry commenting that the collaboration was reminiscent of something that could happen if she and Taylor Swift were to team up. Lamb talked about the performance with “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest.

Lamb has also been praised on social media for supporting Grace before their performance after Grace learned her daughter had been taken to the hospital.

“You’re not going to upset me,” Lamb told Grace during rehearsals when she learned of the news. “This is more important.”

Now, Lamb will take the stage solo to sing for a spot in the Top 24. Judges Perry, along with Lionel Ritchie and Luke Bryan, will decide her fate.

Watch Lamb perform on “American Idol” on Monday at 7 p.m. Central on ABC.

Follow Lamb on Facebook and Instagram.

Another Mississippi contestant

A second Mississippi girl is hoping her take on a Miley Cyrus hit will catapult her to the Top 24.

Hannah Everheart, a 17-year-old high school student from Canton, performed “Wrecking Ball” for the judges on Sunday. She previously sang “Sign of the Times” in a duet with with Claudia Conway, daughter of former senior Trump administration staffer Kellyanne Conway. Everheart’s performance got her through, but Conway was cut.

Everheart said on Sunday’s episode that making it to the Top 24 would make her friends and family proud and put her hometown on the map.

“What girl from Mississippi recently, Canton, Mississippi specifically, has made it this far?” she said.