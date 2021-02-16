Winter storm halts mail service in parts of Mississippi, USPS says. Here’s where

The U.S. Postal Service says it will temporarily halt retail and delivery service in Mississippi amid a dangerous winter storm. sgilman@newsobserver.com

The U.S. Postal Service says it will temporarily suspend retail and delivery service across several ZIP codes in Mississippi.

The announcement came Tuesday as a dangerous cold snap with snow, ice, freezing rain and frigid temperatures battered the state. The cold, wet weather deteriorated road conditions and left several thousand residents without power.

“We apologize for any inconvenience customers may experience, but safety of both customers and employees comes first,” the USPS said in a statement. “Updates will be provided as soon as they are available.”

The following three-digit postal codes are affected:

369

386

387

388

389

390

391

393

396

397

There’s no word on when delivery service in these areas will be restored, and forecasts show another round of winter weather is expected later this week. Postal offices in 394 and 395 will remain open, USPS said.

Temperatures will remain below freezing across portions of the state Tuesday night with lows near or below 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Jackson. In the Mississippi Delta, residents are bracing for up to 2 inches of snow and the risk for 1/4 inch of ice on Wednesday into Thursday, forecasts show.

COLD: Temperatures will not warm up above freezing for most today. Cold again tonight.



WINTRY WEATHER: Another round of wintry weather is expected Wednesday through Thursday, especially across the Delta where additional ice and sleet accumulations are likely. pic.twitter.com/SkxAlGHT5z — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) February 16, 2021

Residents can check for Postal Service updates here.