Mississippi Aquarium voted one of the nation’s best new attractions, poll shows

Four young dolphins — Archer, Fin, Nigel and Axel — at the Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport. Mississippi Aquarium

If you’re itching to visit one of the best travel attractions in the United States, look no further than here on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport was voted among the top five Best New Attractions in 2020, earning the No. 4 spot on a national list of museums, monuments, trails and other recreational venues that opened this year, according to the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice awards.

Editors of the online travel guide worked with a panel of experts to “comb the country” for the hottest new attractions, after which readers cast a vote for their favorites.

The top 10 winners were determined by popular vote, according to 10Best.

The “[Mississippi] aquarium tells the story of aquatic life in Mississippi, from the eponymous river to the Delta to the Gulf of Mexico coastline,” a description posted on the winner’s list reads. “Visitors can see North American river otters, crocodiles, sharks, rays and penguins.”

The aquarium opened in August and offers visitors “an awe-inspiring entertainment experience” that supports learning, research, and conservation efforts, according to its website. The 80,000-square-foot facility also features dozens of aquatic exhibits containing nearly one million gallons of both fresh and salt water.

Aquarium spokesperson Corey Ball said it was an honor to be voted among the top new attractions in the nation by USA Today.

“The Mississippi Aquarium team has worked very hard to provide a one of a kind experience for the community and visitors to Coastal Mississippi,” Ball said in a statement to McClatchy News. “We look forward to sharing the story of the Aquarium and our mission of education, conservation and community for years to come.”

So where’s the nation’s best new attraction?

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs, Colorado, took the top spot this year, according to 10Best.

Second-best is the St. Pete Pier in St. Petersburg, Florida, followed by The Forge: Lemont Quarries in Lemont, Illinois; the Mississippi Aquarium and the MassArt Museum in Boston to round out the top five.