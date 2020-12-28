Where to see New Year’s Eve fireworks on Mississippi Coast. Options limited in 2020.

South Mississippi is ready to say goodbye to 2020, and many of us will be doing that from home this year.

The annual party and fireworks planned at the Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum in Biloxi have been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Most of the other traditional celebrations also are canceled this year. People will be going to dinner or ordering takeout from their favorite restaurant.

The casinos will be open and some of the bars will have music, but masks and social distancing are more important than Champagne this year.

Here are the celebrations that are still scheduled to happen:

▪ Still on is the midnight Oyster Drop and Fireworks at 200 North Beach Restaurant in Bay St. Louis. The event is sponsored by developer Jim MacPhaille.

▪ The Pearl Hotel opens Dec. 30 so people can stay at the waterfront at Bay St. Louis and some guests may be able to see the fireworks and festivities from their balconies.

▪ Kids also have been through a lot this year, and the annual Countdown to Noon will be held on the grounds at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave, Gulfport, to keep things socially distant.

The festivities start at 10 a.m. Dec. 31, and music, snacks, a New Year’s craft, falling confetti and a ball drop at noon are planned for kids who can’t stay up until midnight. The New Year’s activities are Included with museum admission.