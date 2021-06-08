Live updates: Mississippi Coast general election results for mayors, city councils

The polls closed at 7 p.m. for Municipal General Election Day 2021 in nearly 200 cities across Mississippi.

On the Coast, elections were held in nine of the 12 cities: Bay St. Louis, Biloxi, D’Iberville, Diamondhead, Gautier, Gulfport, Moss Point, Ocean Springs and Pass Christian.

Long Beach and Pascagoula have no contested races, and Waveland’s municipal election is in 2022.

This story will update with the latest results and information from Sun Herald reporters scattered across the Coast.

Low turnout by mid-day

Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson, a Pascagoula native, said in his mid-day update that he’s noticed a “less than ideal voter turnout.”

He also said calls about election-day issues have been “steady” to the state hotline (601-576-2550 or 1-800-829-6786).

“I’m proud of the commitment shown by our team as we’ll have poll observers from our office in close to 60 cities today, making sure our election laws are being followed,” Watson said in a statement. “It’s important for Mississippians to know we’re doing all we can to ensure safe, fair, clean, and secure elections.”

Issues reported include: