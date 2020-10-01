Who’s on your 2020 ballot and what do they stand for? Find out in our voter guide

As voters prepare to head to the polls this fall, the Sun Herald has compiled a new voter guide to help Mississippi residents make informed choices.

The U.S. presidential race leads the election, but in Mississippi the highest-profile contested race is for U.S Senate, where incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith, a Republican, faces Democrat Mike Espy. The two previously competed against each other in a special election in 2018 to fill the seat of former U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran.

U.S. Rep. Stephen Palazzo won re-election in the primary earlier this year and does not have a general election opponent.

There’s a special election in Harrison County for tax collector, and counties throughout South Mississippi have both school board and election commission races.

Sun Herald subscribers will also have exclusive access to questions-and-answers with candidates from many contested state and local races.

Any questions about the guide can be sent to bmkaplan@sunherald.com. Please include “VOTER GUIDE” in the subject line.