How did Trump-loving voters in Mississippi, Kentucky choose such different governors?

In many ways the Kentucky governor race was a mirror image of Mississippi: A Democratic attorney general takes on a Donald Trump-loving Republican in a state that overwhelmingly backed the president in 2016.

In both states, polls showed a tight race in the closing days. In both states, Trump arrived to rally Republican support.

But in Kentucky, Democrat Andy Beshear beat Republican incumbent Matt Bevin by about 5,000 votes, while in Mississippi, Democrat Jim Hood lost to Republican Lt. Gov. Reeves by about 48,000.

So what was the difference? How were Democrats able to wrest control of the Kentucky governor’s mansion, while Republicans maintained their dominance in Mississippi — even against an historically strong challenger in Hood?

Here are several key factors:

1. Bevin was deeply unpopular in Kentucky, more than Reeves is in Mississippi

Reeves and Bevin are established politicians, yet both struggled with popularity ratings, with Bevin among the least popular governors in the country.

Both men latched on to Trump in their campaigns and sought to make the race tribal by stoking concern about national Democrats. It was an obvious strategy considering Trump in 2016 won Kentucky by 30 points and Mississippi by 18.

Hood and Beshear, meanwhile, are both well-known attorneys general, with Beshear’s dad a former Democratic governor. Both kept their campaign focused on state and local issues, and avoided talking about Trump. They portrayed themselves as steady hands who could fix their respective states after failed leadership by their opponents.

Yet one key difference was that voters appeared to dislike Bevin far more than they disliked Reeves. Reeves has acknowledged he lacks the charisma of previous governors and angered educators who have haven’t seen a substantial raise in years, even as he has pushed through public funding vouchers for some private school students.

But opposition to Bevin was stronger. He pursued a controversial pension reform plan and made several shocking comments. For example, after teachers held a strike in protest of the pension changes, Bevin said “a child was sexually assaulted that was left at home,” because teachers and parents weren’t there to watch them.

2. The Trump effect paid off for Reeves in Mississippi

Reeves’s Trump-first approach to the race and the president’s visit to Northeast Mississippi turned the tide for the lieutenant governor in a part of the state where Hood lives — and where he’s dominated Republican challengers in past elections.

In his 2015 AG reelection, Hood won most counties in the northeast. A year later, Trump won most counties in the region. After Trump’s visit to Tupelo last week, voters weren’t willing to revert to voting for a Democrat — despite overwhelmingly supporting Hood four times.

Reeves flipped multiple counties that Hood had won four years earlier, winning some of them handily. This time, Hood only won his home county of Chickasaw, plus Clay, Oktibbeha and Noxubee.

Meanwhile, in Kentucky, some key areas that voted for the president in 2016 flipped back to supporting the Democrat Beshear, despite Trump’s visit to Lexington. Some viewed that as a sign of trouble for Trump reelection in 2020, but Trump backers claimed it had more to do with Bevin’s deep unpopularity.

Also worth noting: Kentuckians voted in a Democratic governor, Beshear’s father, as recently as 2011. Republicans have controlled Mississippi’s governor’s mansion since 2004.

