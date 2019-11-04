Mom brings baby named Pence to vice president’s Mississippi rally

Vice President Mike Pence and a baby who heard him speak at a rally on the Mississippi Gulf Coast on Monday have one thing in common — they share a name.

Kayla Dearman of Hattiesburg came to Biloxi with her mother, daughter and 7-month-old son to hear Pence rally for Republican Tate Reeves, who is running against Democrat Jim Hood for the Mississippi governor’s seat in the Tuesday election.

Dearman loves Pence so much that she named her baby boy after him.

The baby, Layton Pence Dearman, was all smiles Tuesday as his mom put a “Make American Great Again” hat atop his head as they waited outside at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“I really liked the name, and he’s a good, Christian man,” Kayla Dearman said. “I like the kind of person he is.”

Dearman was hoping she could meet the vice president so he could sign Leyton’s copy of “Marlon Bundo’s Day in the Life of the Vice President,’ a children’s book written by Pence’s daughter, Charlotte Pence, and illustrated wife Karen Pence.”

Pence told a crowd in Biloxi on Monday that he supports Reeves to be the next governor. President Donald Trump spoke to a crowd in Tupelo last week urging them to support Reeves at the polls.

“I couldn’t be more proud to stand with your candidate for governor and to stand with a president who stands without apology for the sanctity of life,” Pence said in Biloxi.