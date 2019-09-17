Dixie Newman’s victory vacated. Judge orders special election for Senate race in Biloxi.

Scott DeLano claims victory in razor thin race for District 50 seat Scott DeLano claimed victory over Dixie Newman in District 50 with a thin margin of 33 votes. The race will not be certified until the affidavits have been counted. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Scott DeLano claimed victory over Dixie Newman in District 50 with a thin margin of 33 votes. The race will not be certified until the affidavits have been counted.

There’s no longer a certified winner of Senate District 50, and a special election has been ordered to determine who will represent that area of Harrison County in the state Senate.

On Tuesday, special judge Richard McKenzie, ruling for Harrison County Circuit Court, vacated the certification of Dixie Newman as the winner and ordered the special election. The date of the election will be set by the governor.

The Harrison County Republican Executive Committee had certified Newman as the winner of the election by 1 vote over Scott DeLano.

But attorneys for Newman and DeLano made a joint request that the election results should be decertified and a special election should be called after inspection of the results showed there were irregularities in the election.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The petition to the judge said 18 voters improperly voted and these voters either resided in Senate District 49 but had unlawfully registered in Senate District 50 or they were living in Senate District 50, but unlawfully registered in Senate District 49 and were not allowed to vote in Senate District 50.

The five split districts where the special election will be held are:

▪ Saucier

▪ New Hope

▪ Howard Creek

▪ Margaret Sherry

▪ Biloxi 11 (Donal Snyder)

The votes stand in the other 11 districts in the race.

The order said that in addition to the issues of split districts, other irregularities concerning absentee and affidavit ballots were found along with other matters concerning the poll managers’ activities that allegedly occurred in the split precincts.

The candidates and their attorneys agreed these unlawful ballots would have affected the outcome of the election, according to the ruling.