‘We’re going to win it all.’ Mike Pence, GOP pull out all stops for Tate Reeves in Biloxi

Republicans pulled out all the stops Monday when Vice President Mike Pence visited Biloxi to rally support for gubernatorial candidate Tate Reeves ahead of Tuesday’s statewide election.

Pence stirred up hundreds of residents who came to hear him speak Monday in a large convention room at the Coast Coliseum & Convention Center. Republican Lt. Gov. Reeves and Attorney General Jim Hood, the only Democrat serving in statewide office, are locked in a tight race, although most polls show Reeves ahead.

“Enough is enough, enough is enough,” the crowd stood and chanted, waving Tate Reeves signs as Pence derided Democrats over the right to abortion, support for gun control, illegal immigration and other issues.

“America will never be a socialist country,” Pence said to enthusiastic cheers from the predominantly white audience.

Pence told the “whole great Republican team” on the front row, where statewide elected leaders sat, to stand up and take a bow.

Pence said he hopes Coast residents will get out and vote for Reeves and in 2020 re-elect Donald Trump as president.

“Four more years, four more years,” the crowd yelled.

Vice President Mike Pence spoke at a rally on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in support of Republican Tate Reeves, the current lieutenant governor, who is battling Democrat Jim Hood, Mississippi’s current attorney general, in the governor’s race. The election is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Alyssa Newton Sun Herald

Pence said that Trump has rebuilt the military and presided over a booming economy. Pence also claimed the economy in Mississippi has greatly improved.

“It’s not just happenstance,” Pence said. “It’s because conservative policies work. Conservative policies work for our country and they work for our state.”

He said that Trump, who rallied Friday night in Tupelo for Reeves, has appointed more than 150 conservative judges to protect freedom of religion, freedom of speech and the right to bear arms.

“I couldn’t be more proud to stand with your candidate for governor and to stand with a president who stands without apology for the sanctity of life,” Pence said.

Gov. Phil Bryant spoke ahead of Pence. Bryant kept referring to Hood as “that trial lawyer running for governor.”

He had a prediction that the crowd loved, “We’re going to win it all.”