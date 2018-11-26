Live updates: What you need to know about President Trump coming to Biloxi

The Mississippi Coast Coliseum gates have opened early in advance of the arrival of President Donald Trump, who will campaign Monday evening at a rally for U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith.

Vice President Mike Pence will join Trump, with both arriving separately, White House schedules show.

The Coliseum is ready for a large crowd. Trump’s visit to the Coliseum in January 2016 drew a standing-room only crowd of about 13,000 people.

People began arriving on the Coliseum grounds when the gates opened at 8 a.m.

Before reaching Gulfport, Trump will speak at 4:15 p.m. at a Make America Great Again rally in Tupelo, according to his schedule.

If you plan to go, here’s what you need or want to know: