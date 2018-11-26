Donald Trump supporters gather for Biloxi rally

Donald Trump supporters gather at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi in rally during the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump filled the coliseum with supporters who were quick to echo some of his catch phrases.
By
Up Next
Donald Trump supporters gather at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi in rally during the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump filled the coliseum with supporters who were quick to echo some of his catch phrases.
By

Elections

Live updates: What you need to know about President Trump coming to Biloxi

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

November 26, 2018 01:06 PM

Biloxi

The Mississippi Coast Coliseum gates have opened early in advance of the arrival of President Donald Trump, who will campaign Monday evening at a rally for U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith.

Vice President Mike Pence will join Trump, with both arriving separately, White House schedules show.

The Coliseum is ready for a large crowd. Trump’s visit to the Coliseum in January 2016 drew a standing-room only crowd of about 13,000 people.

People began arriving on the Coliseum grounds when the gates opened at 8 a.m.

Before reaching Gulfport, Trump will speak at 4:15 p.m. at a Make America Great Again rally in Tupelo, according to his schedule.

If you plan to go, here’s what you need or want to know:

  • Tickets are free and on a first-come, first-serve basis. They are available online at the president’s website, www.donaldjtrump.com. You can get your picture with Trump backstage, the website says.

  • 4 p.m.: Protesters have said they will start to line up on the beach side of U.S. 90 across from the Coliseum.
  • Be prepared to go through a security checkpoint. No firearms, knives, pocket knives or knives on keychains are allowed. Even if you have a conceal-carry permit, you still can’t be armed.

  • 5 p.m.: Coliseum doors open.

  • 5-10 p.m.: Expect traffic delays in Biloxi and Gulfport.

  • 6:40 p.m.: Trump arrives at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport.

  • 6:50 p.m.: Trump hosts a roundtable on the First Step Act, a draft of legislation for criminal justice reform.

  • 7:40 p.m.: Trump arrives at the Coliseum.

  • 8 p.m.: The rally starts.

  • 9:05 p.m.: Trump leaves the Coliseum for the airport.

  • 9:30 p.m. Trump departs Mississippi for Washington, D.C.

Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

Related stories from Biloxi Sun Herald

  Comments  