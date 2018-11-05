Election day is tomorrow. Here’s what you need to know on the Mississippi Coast.

Election day is just one day away. Here’s what you need to know as you head out to vote.

▪ The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. A list of the precincts in use can be found here.

▪ The most prominent races on the ballot are Mississippi’s two U.S. Senate and four congressional seats. Some judicial races and school board races also will be decided. Harrison County only is voting on a proposal for a school bond. A full list of the candidates can be found here.

▪ You do not need a voter registration card to vote. If you are a registered voter, your name should appear on the voter rolls at the precinct where you vote.

▪ You will need some sort of official identification, such as a driver’s license or a passport, to vote. Even an expired ID is OK, as long as it not more than 10 years old.





▪ If you go to the polls without ID, you can still vote by affidavit ballot. The voter will then have five business days to show an acceptable form of photo ID, or apply for a Mississippi voter ID card, at the their local circuit clerk’s office.

▪ You can bring a sample ballot to the polls with you, to help you remember your picks. It is illegal, however, for sample ballots to be used as campaign literature that could influence other voters.

▪ Don’t wear a shirt or hat with your favorite candidate’s name on it to vote. The Secretary of State’s Office says wearing a shirt with a candidate’s name or picture is prohibited within 150 feet of the precinct entrance. Those kinds of shirts must be removed or covered before a voter can take part in the election.

