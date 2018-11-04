Candidate list for Nov. 6 election

Harrison, Hancock and Jackson counties
U.S. Senate
David Baria, Democrat
Roger F. Wicker, Republican
Danny Bedwell, Libertarian
Shawn O’Hara, Reform
Special election
U.S. Senate
Tobey Bernard Bartee
Mike Espy
Cindy Hyde-Smith
Chris McDaniel
U.S. House of Representatives, 4th Congressional District
Jeramey Anderson, Democrat
Steven Palazzo, Republican
Lajena Sheets, Reform
Harrison County
(contested races only)
Nonpartisan judicial elections for Chancery Court District 8, Place 3
Margaret Alfonso
Dianne Herman Ellis
Sanford R. ‘Sandy’ Steckler
For Harrison County Judge, Place 3 (nonpartisan)
Elise Deano
Mike Dickinson
Anna Ward Sukmann
Scott Watson Weatherly Jr.
Angelique White
Herbert W. Wilson
Jackson County
(contested races only)
Nonpartisan judicial election for Chancery Court District 16, Place 2
Robert “Bob” Briggs
Tanya Hasbrouck
Gary L. Roberts
Ashlee Cole Trehern
Nonpartisan judicial election for Chancery Court District 16, Place 3
Mark A. Maples
Stacie E. Zorn
Nonpartisan judicial election for Circuit Court District 19, Place 3
Dale Harkey
Jeffrey “Jeff” Grant Pierce
For Jackson County Court Judge, Place 1 (nonpartisan)
Jennifer Sekul Harris
Sharon Willis Sigalas
For Jackson County Court Judge, Place 2
Scott Corlew
Mark H. Watts
James B. Wright Jr.
Justice Court Judge District 2
Shannon Aguilar, independent
Sheila Osgood, independent
Pascagoula-Gautier School Board
Noah Britt, independent
Kleon Irving, independent
Daniel Marks, independent
Moss Point School District Trustee 3
Cliff Cooley
Saphne Viverette
Moss Point School District Trustee 4
Jennifer Joseph Anderson, independent
Carolyn Rankin Moore, independent
Hancock County
