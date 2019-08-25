Everything you need to know about Tuesday’s runoff election

How to register to vote in Mississippi Ready to vote in the next election? There are a few steps you need to take first, such as making sure you are registered properly in the state of Mississippi. Here's how to do that. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ready to vote in the next election? There are a few steps you need to take first, such as making sure you are registered properly in the state of Mississippi. Here's how to do that.

Races for Mississippi governor and attorney general are at the top of the ticket in Tuesday’s primary runoff election.

The Republican candidate in these two races will be decided in the runoff, which typically draws far fewer voters than the primary election.

The winner of the Tate Reeves and Bill Waller Jr. runoff for governor will face Democrat Jim Hood Nov. 5. Reeves had 48.9% of the vote in the primary, short of the 50% needed to clinch the nomination. Waller took 33 percent of the vote and state Rep. Robert Foster 18%.

In the attorney general race, Lynn Fitch had 44% of the vote to Andy Taggart’s 29%. The winner will face Democrat Jennifer Riley Collins in November.

In addition to these state races, each of the three Coast counties has runoff elections to determine the Republican candidates. The most-watched races are for circuit clerk in Harrison County, for constable in District 2 in Harrison County, for coroner in Jackson County and for State House District 114 in Harrison and Jackson counties.

The Republican runoffs include:

Mississippi

▪ Governor — Tate Reeves and Bill Waller Jr.

▪ Attorney General — Lynn Fitch and Andy Taggart

Hancock County

▪ House of Representatives District 95 — Jay McKnight and Patricia Willis

▪ Hancock Circuit Clerk — Tammy Garber and Kendra “KK” Ladner Necaise

▪ Coroner — Jim Faulk (incumbent) and Jeff Hair

▪ Justice Court Judge 2 — James “Jay” Lagasse III (incumbent) and Brian Necaise

▪ Justice Court Judge 3 — Roger Estopinal Jr and Eric Moran

▪ Constable 3 — Albert Biehl and Paul Taylor

Harrison County

▪ State House 95 — Jay McKnight and Patricia Willis

▪ State House District 114 — Kenneth Fountain and Jeff Guice

▪ Justice Court Judge District 5 — Nick Patano and Patrick Williams

▪ Constable District 2 — Ricky Dombrowski and Angel Kibler-Middleton

Jackson County

▪ State Senate District 51 —Jeremy England and Gary Wayne Lennep

▪ State House District 114 — Kenneth Fountain and Jeffrey “Jeff” Guice

▪ Coroner — Bruce Lynd Jr. and Kathleen “Kitty” Seymour-Swetman

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Sun Herald will have live updates at sunherald.com.

