Everything you need to know about Tuesday’s runoff election

Races for Mississippi governor and attorney general are at the top of the ticket in Tuesday’s primary runoff election.

The Republican candidate in these two races will be decided in the runoff, which typically draws far fewer voters than the primary election.

The winner of the Tate Reeves and Bill Waller Jr. runoff for governor will face Democrat Jim Hood Nov. 5. Reeves had 48.9% of the vote in the primary, short of the 50% needed to clinch the nomination. Waller took 33 percent of the vote and state Rep. Robert Foster 18%.

In the attorney general race, Lynn Fitch had 44% of the vote to Andy Taggart’s 29%. The winner will face Democrat Jennifer Riley Collins in November.

In addition to these state races, each of the three Coast counties has runoff elections to determine the Republican candidates. The most-watched races are for circuit clerk in Harrison County, for constable in District 2 in Harrison County, for coroner in Jackson County and for State House District 114 in Harrison and Jackson counties.

The Republican runoffs include:

Mississippi

Governor — Tate Reeves and Bill Waller Jr.

Attorney General — Lynn Fitch and Andy Taggart

Hancock County

House of Representatives District 95 — Jay McKnight and Patricia Willis

Hancock Circuit Clerk — Tammy Garber and Kendra “KK” Ladner Necaise

Coroner — Jim Faulk (incumbent) and Jeff Hair

Justice Court Judge 2 — James “Jay” Lagasse III (incumbent) and Brian Necaise

Justice Court Judge 3 — Roger Estopinal Jr and Eric Moran

Constable 3 — Albert Biehl and Paul Taylor

Harrison County

State House 95 — Jay McKnight and Patricia Willis

State House District 114 — Kenneth Fountain and Jeff Guice

Justice Court Judge District 5 — Nick Patano and Patrick Williams

Constable District 2 — Ricky Dombrowski and Angel Kibler-Middleton

Jackson County

State Senate District 51 —Jeremy England and Gary Wayne Lennep

State House District 114 — Kenneth Fountain and Jeffrey “Jeff” Guice

Coroner — Bruce Lynd Jr. and Kathleen “Kitty” Seymour-Swetman

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Sun Herald will have live updates at sunherald.com.

Sample ballots

Hancock County

Harrison County

Jackson County

