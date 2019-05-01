Millions in BP money is headed to South Mississippi. Who’s in charge of it?

Billions of BP settlement dollars being spent to restore the Gulf of Mexico A $20.8 billion settlement after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill is being spent in the five Gulf states to help the environment and economy recover after the worst oil spill in the nation's history. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A $20.8 billion settlement after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill is being spent in the five Gulf states to help the environment and economy recover after the worst oil spill in the nation's history.

A citizens advisory board prepared Wednesday to dig through South Mississippi applications for $57 million in BP economic damage funds the state will receive each year through 2033 because of the 2010 oil spill catastrophe.

Members of the Gulf Coast Restoration Advisory Board questioned how much authority they will really have in selecting projects to fund. Applications will be accepted from the public, nonprofit and private sectors. The Legislature pick projects to be funded based on two layers of advice: what GCRAB recommends to the Mississippi Development Authority, followed by MDA’s recommendations to the Legislature.

MDA Deputy Director Jamie Miller agreed the board will receive applications at the same time they flow into MDA from a web portal. Miller also outlined a tentative time frame for the process: