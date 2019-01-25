These are the 7 people who will help decide how the BP oil spill money is spent

An advisory board that will help oversee spending of BP oil spill recovery money is now set.
Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves appointed the board’s last two members on Friday in Gulfport.
“The Gulf Coast felt the greatest impact from the oil spill, and I believe this board will help ensure the settlement funds build a prosperous coastal economy and create good-paying jobs for Mississippians,” Reeves said.
The board will review projects considered for BP settlement funds by the Mississippi Development Authority.
BP has agreed to pay the state some $750 million for economic damages caused by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill. Legislators decided last year that about 75 percent of that money should be spent on the Coast.
It wasn’t immediately known Friday when the board will meet.
Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves’ appointees:
- Jerry Levens of Long Beach, retired partner at CPA firm Alexander, Van Loon, Sloan, Levens & Favre
- Mark Cumbest of Cumbest Bluff, owner of Cumbest Realty
Gov. Phil Bryant’s appointees:
- Ashley Edwards, president and CEO of the Gulf Coast Business Council
- Moses Feagin, vice president and CFO of Mississippi Power
- Becky Montgomery Jenner of Biloxi, Workforce Development & Education Manager at Mississippi Power
Speaker Philip Gunn’s appointees:
- Greg Cronin of Ocean Springs, president and CEO of Charter Bank
- Jim Simpson of Gulfport, attorney for Long Beach city and school district and former state representative
