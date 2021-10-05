Capsized sailboat leaves husband and wife dead off Oregon coast, officials say

Two people were found dead after a sailboat capsized off the coast of Tillamook, Oregon on Oct. 3, 2021. The two were later identified by authorities as husband and wife. Tillamook County Sheriff's Office

A husband and wife were found dead after their sailboat capsized off the coast of Tillamook, Oregon, on Sunday night.

The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a capsized sailboat near Rockaway at 8:20 p.m., the department said in a Facebook post. Emergency fire and medical personnel were dispatched to the scene, where they found an unconscious woman on a nearby beach. Fire personnel initiated CPR on the woman, but were unable to resuscitate her, the post said.

U.S. Coast Guard crews continued to search the area and discovered the sailboat, which was “partially beached.” A dead man was found onboard.

The two victims, who were identified as husband and wife, are believed to have been the only passengers on the boat. The incident is currently under investigation, the sheriff’s office said. Their names were not released.

The U.S. Coast Guard said that the boat departed at about 4 a.m. Sunday and was heading to California, according to FOX 12. Later that night, the sheriff’s office received reports from witnesses that a vessel was being rocked in the water near the Nehalem Jetty, FOX 12 reported.

