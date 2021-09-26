Coast Guard makes late-night rescue near Cat Island after report of boat taking on water

The Coast Guard rescued two people from a boat taking on water near Cat Island last Saturday ight, the agency said in a news release Sunday.

The Coast Guard Station in Gulfport reported a 17-foot boat was taking on water north of the island at 10:55 p.m.

A boat crew responded and towed the vessel and two people onboard back to Long Beach Harbor.

Both people were reported in stable condition.

However, the boat did not have any flares onboard to signal for help.

“The Coast Guard recommends people check to make sure they have all the required safety equipment before getting underway,” Sector Mobile command duty officer Class Christopher Moore said in the news release.

“Not having the required safety equipment can be detrimental to a successful response effort.”