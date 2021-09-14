The Marlboro Man’s mansion lists in Colorado, and Zillow Gone Wild is snickering

Exterior Screen grab from Zillow

A piece of local history is on the real estate market in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and has a popular Facebook page buzzing.

It’s a 14,431-square-foot mansion built by Robert Norris, the original Marlboro Man, and it’s priced at $8 million, the listing on Zillow says.

“In looking for the ideal setting to build his ranch and personal residence, Norris believed this location was the best the Front Range had to offer,” the listing says. “We think you’ll feel the same. Nestled at the edge of Black Forest and facing Pikes Peak, the property features every comfort and luxury.”

Norris built the home in 1961, but the current owners “took the home down to the studs for a no-expense-spared remodel” completed in 2008.

Highlights of the luxurious upgrades include low-maintenance finishes, a primary suite that shares a private courtyard with the other bedrooms, a tennis court, ice rink, entertainment wing and much more.

The stud of a home caught the attention of Zillow Gone Wild, a social media page where real estate fans gather to talk about houses that are for sale.

“I would have loved to see pics when it was originally built but this home has been nicel(y) remodeled. Luxury living at its finest,” one fan said.

“I’d like to see how it was before the gut job, bet it was way cooler!” another exclaimed.

“’’For 8 million dollars, I expected more from the pool.’ -me, who has zero million dollars and no pool,” one fan joked.

“I wonder what it looked like before the current owners had Tuscany barf all over it,” another said.

“Overall it’s amazing!!” one fan said.

“Get your Fitbit ready,” one observed. “You will hit your step goal just walking from the bedroom, to the kitchen.”

“Entire house was a smokers lounge,” another joked.

Norris, who was the face at the center of a Marlboro advertising campaign, famously didn’t smoke and quit the campaign after 14 years because he believed it was setting a bad example for his children, The New York Times reported. Norris passed away in 2019 at the age of 90.

