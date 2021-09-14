Jaw-dropping Victorian with ‘velvet walls’ on SC market for $2.3 million. Take a look

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

A stunner of a home has hit the real estate market in Greenville, South Carolina, for $2.3 million.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor

Built in 1877, this 5-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom beauty in the heart of Alta Vista stands out in a dramatic fashion thanks to its renovations.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor

“It’s unusual in the Upstate to have a house of this character still standing,” listing agent Sharon Wilson told Realtor. “There have only been three families who have lived in it.”

Interior Screen grab from Realtor

According to the listing, the home was restored “to its original glory,” which pops out in the photos of the luxurious and bright décor.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor

“With its grand entrance hall, tall ceilings, intricate molding, and hardwood floors throughout,” the listing says. “All of the homes twelve rooms are sure to catch your attention. Cozy study with nubuck wallpaper and marble surround fireplace. Gorgeous damask velvet walls in the dining room with original chandelier.”

Office Screen grab from Realtor

Other highlighted features in the home include a sleeping porch on the second floor, a private guest cottage, detached garage and sweeping views of downtown Greenville, Realtor says.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor

“It’s such a special house,” Wilson told Realtor. “Very seldom do you get something that is this type of house, an old Victorian-style type of house. You walk in, and you almost feel like you’re back in Charleston, it’s that kind of feel.”

Dining room Screen grab from Realtor