Burnt California home sells for $850k. ‘Bring your contractor, architect and designer’

It may be a little more than just your average “fixer-upper”, but regardless, this Bay Area house shot off the California market after being put up for sale just days before.

Did we mention that the house was nearly destroyed by fire and had to be gutted?

“Bare bones opportunity to renovate/rebuild/restore,” the listing on Realtor.com said about the Walnut Creek home that was listed for $850,000. “Extensive damage from a fire has this house stripped to the studs on both floors. This one is ready to start fresh and build to suit your style preferences. Opportunities like this are rare to make dramatic changes to a home and floor plan. Great neighborhood, large lot, and close to shopping and conveniences.”

Realtor Melinda Byrne highlighted the fact that the 2,395-square-foot home is special thanks to the fact that it has “already been stripped down,” she said to KRON4.

“You don’t have the guess work on what’s behind the walls and there is no need to break into walls to reconfigure the floorplan,” Byrne said to KRON4. It is a lot of work, but, “chances are this home will have more bells and whistles than any other home in the neighborhood when it’s completed.”

But it’s all about location, location, location, when it comes to that magical “sold” price. Byrne explained to ABC7 that home was in a beautiful area and even close to a park. Plus it’s only about 30 miles east of San Francisco.

Homes in Walnut Creek regularly sell for more than $2 million, Business Insider reports.

“Unfortunately, it had a fire,” Byrne said to ABC7.

Some folks were thrown off by the price of the property and that it not only has a buyer, but back-up buyers as well, Byrne said.

“It’s pretty unbelievable that a tear-down would go for that kind of cash right now,” Walnut Creek resident Liz McLean said to ABC7. “I guess we are California — but that’s a lot of money for a tear-down.”

The house sits on a 0.32 acre lot and has a pool.

“Bring your contractor, architect, and designer: this is more than a fixer and the potential is limited only by imagination,” the listing says.

