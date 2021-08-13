National

‘Flintstones’ house listed in Minnesota perplexes ‘Zillow Gone Wild.’ Take a look

Exterior Screen grab from Zillow

A home in Duluth, Minnesota that is just as cool looking on the inside as it is on the outside just hit the real estate market for $279,000 — and the popular Facebook page “Zillow Gone Wild” is on hand to both marvel and bring the jokes at the unusual property.

Exterior Screen grab from Zillow

The 2,800-square-foot estate is “one of the most creatively built” homes in Duluth with its dome-like structure in a private, wooded area. The 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom property has a sunken living room with a fireplace and skylight, uniquely designed kitchen with black counter tops, and more, the listing on Zillow says.

Exterior Screen grab from Zillow

Many of the home’s unusual features captured fans of “Zillow Gone Wild” who made observations, jokes — and even admired the house.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

And, yes, there were a lot of “Flintstones” comparisons.

Kitchen Screen grab from Zillow

“I love it, but I’d never be able to stop humming the Flintstones theme,” a fan observed.

Bathroom Screen grab from Zillow
“No thanks,” one top fan said. “Walls are full of dimples. If it’s just me and my shoe, I don’t want to give a spider any advantages.”

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“When you order blueprints for your house from Wish,” another joked.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“Glad to see the home I created in art class during elementary school came to life,” another said.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“Looks like a life sized 6th grade paper mache project,” one fan joked.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“Each level looks like a 90s video game progression,” another fan said.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“Everything about this house is causing me anxiety,” one person observed.

Bathroom Screen grab from Zillow

“I live in Duluth,” one local person said. “We call it the Flintstone house. It is a pretty cool looking house when you drive by it.”

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

