‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry sells California penthouse for $21.6 million. Take a look

Actor Matthew Perry, fresh off the popular HBO Max “Friends” reunion special, has sold his penthouse in Century City, California, for a cool $21.6 million.

This isn’t the first time the 9,300-square-foot condo had graced the real estate market. According to the Los Angeles Times, he bought the penthouse for $20 million in 2017, only to put it back on the market in 2019 for $35 million. Since then, the price has dropped until he was finally able to unload it this month.

There was a bidding war for the place known as a “mansion in the sky,” which ended in the four-bedroom, 6.5-bath penthouse going to an “unnamed buyer from China, who reportedly outbid Stacey Feinberg – the ex-wife of bitcoin-rich hedge-fund manager Jeffrey Feinberg,” Dirt reported.

The views from the home are nothing short of spectacular with four terraces that overlook the city of Los Angeles. There is also a grand living room, billiards room and a primary suite with a fireplace and dual baths.

The condo take up the 40th floor of The Century building, Dirt says.

Actor Matthew Perry attends the 32nd Annual Lucille Lortel Awards at the NYU Skirball Center on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in New York.(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP) Brent N. Clarke Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP

After starring in a string of failed television pilots, Perry hit the big time when he was cast as Chandler Bing in the 1994 sitcom “Friends.” Thanks to the role, Perry starred in hit movies like “Fools Rush In,” “The Whole Nine Yards” and “17 Again” with Zac Efron.