Surprised rapper Kendrick Lamar lived somewhere so modest? Peek inside California home

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

It’s hard to believe that artist Kendrick Lamar, the recipient of 13 Grammy Awards and a Pulitzer Prize and the genius behind “To Pimp a Butterfly” lived in this modest Eastvale home that just hit the market for $800,000.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

Eastvale is about an hour outside Los Angeles.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The “Humble” rapper purchased the home in 2014 for $524,000, the HuffPost reported. Since then, he’s shaken up his real estate portfolio with a $2.7 million Calabasas estate and a $9.7 million mansion in Manhattan Beach, Dirt said.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The Eastvale home is 3,529 square feet with four bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms, including a full bathroom on the first floor for overnight guests, the listing on Realtor.com says.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Entertain effortlessly in this open floor plan including the kitchen boasting a large island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, dual ovens and plenty of cabinet space for all of your storage needs,” the listing says. “Upstairs you will find the spacious loft, perfect for a game room or additional family room.”

Living room Screen grab from Realtor.com

The primary suite sports dual sinks, soaking tub and a walk-in closet. Outside, a pool and built-in barbecue await.

FILE - In this July 7, 2017, file photo, Kendrick Lamar performs during the Festival d’ete de Quebec in Quebec City, Canada. On Monday, April 16, 2018, Lamar won the Pulitzer Prize for music for his album “Damn.” (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File) Amy Harris Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Lamar was discovered by music producer Dr. Dre when he rapped under the stage name “K-Dot” in his younger years. He shot to fame after releasing the 2015 album “To Pimp a Butterfly,” and his 2017 follow-up “DAMN,” the latter of the two winning him a Pulitzer Prize, Biography reported.