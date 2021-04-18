Some people got saline shots instead of COVID vaccine at a North Carolina Walgreens

A North Carolina Walgreens mistakenly gave some people a saline injection instead of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Walgreens told Fox 46 Charlotte in a statement Sunday that it recently learned a “limited number” of people at a location in Monroe were affected and that the company has contacted them about the mistake.

The company did not specify how many people were affected or at which store the mix up occurred.

Those who received saline injections were given the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they were able to return to the pharmacy, Walgreens told WCCB in a statement.

“These patients will later receive their second dose within the appropriate time frame,” the statement to WCCB said.

Walgreens told WCNC it’s investigating the incident and taking “immediate steps to review their procedures.”

The company says it had administered more than 8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of March 31, including 4 million in March alone.

Monroe is in Union County, about 27 miles from Charlotte.