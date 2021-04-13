Federal agencies call for pause on Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine

Federal officials called for a pause on using the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday said it’s joining the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in urging a halt on administering the single-shot vaccines.

“We are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution,” the FDA wrote on Twitter.

More than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered as of Monday, officials said.

The move comes after six people “developed a rare disorder involving blood clots within about two weeks of vaccination,” The New York Times first reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.