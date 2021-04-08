‘Senseless tragedy.’ Social media reacts to South Carolina mass shooting with sorrow

The death of a prominent South Carolina doctor and four other people, including two children, brought swift reactions on social media, many focused on gun control.

Former NFL player Phillip Adams was identified as a suspect in the case, the Associated Press reported, adding that he “killed himself early Thursday.”

According to the Associated Press, Adams’ parents lived near the shooting victims in Rock Hill, roughly 27 miles south of Charlotte.

“I’ve lost count in the past month how many mass shootings have happened,” one Twitter user wrote. “Yet Gun Control is still out of the question?”

Officials say Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, his wife, two granddaughters and a man working at his home in Rock Hill were killed Wednesday.

The news stunned the community roughly roughly 27 miles south of Charlotte.

The North Carolinians Against Gun Violence Action Fund released a statement Thursday, saying they “are deeply saddened by the tragedy.”

It’s difficult for me to even wrap my head around such a senseless tragedy. While we don’t yet know all the details, I am devastated for this family and everyone who knew them in York County. Pls join me in lifting them and their loved ones up in prayer. https://t.co/Y6KP3G6VHV — Joe Cunningham (@JoeCunninghamSC) April 8, 2021

In the midst of that horrible story out of #RockHill #SouthCarolina this morning I found the Doctors blog post & it is beautiful. https://t.co/bLxhngqrKe — Kelly Nash (@KellyNashRadio) April 8, 2021

