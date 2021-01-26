Chick-fil-A customers angry over COVID rules hurl bricks at restaurant, Georgia cops say

A group of women upset over Chick-fil-A’s COVID-19 protocols are accused of hurling bricks at the drive-thru window of a restaurant in Atlanta, police say. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File) AP

Employees at a Chick-fil-A in Atlanta escorted an irate customer from the restaurant Monday after she pitched a fit over the chicken restaurant’s COVID-19 protocols.

Workers said the woman made her way inside the Buckhead restaurant despite being told the dining room was closed as a precaution, according to an Atlanta Police Department report obtained by McClatchy News.

The woman, who employees described as “frustrated” and “angry,” refused to leave and had to be forced out by staff, police said. Employees assumed she left but said the woman returned to the drive-thru minutes later in a white Chrysler sedan — bringing two other women with her.

That’s when employees said the trio began screaming at them, “however, none of the statements could be remembered by employees,” the police report says. The women tried forcing their way inside with at least one of them attempting to climb though the drive-thru window before being pushed back by staff.

Other workers scrambled to lock all doors and windows to the restaurant, police said. Back outside, the suspects “started to pick up cement bricks ... and throw them at the drive through window” in an attempt to break it.

Part of the incident was recorded and posted on Instagram, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, although police would not confirm whether the clip was connected to their investigation.

The video shows one woman repeatedly banging on the window before hurling a rock at the glass, prompting screams from employees.

“The window was not shattered completely, but did have noticeable cracks and damage,” according to the police report. “There were no injuries at the time of the incident.”

No arrests were made, and police said the incident remains under investigation.