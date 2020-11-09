Woman accused of posing as FBI agent to score free Chick-fil-A, Georgia cops say

A Georgia woman faces charges after police say she posed as a federal agent and demanded free food from employees at a local Chick-fil-A.

Kimberly Ragsdale, 47, of Dallas was arrested and charged with impersonating a public officer after employees dialed 911 following her latest attempt to score a complimentary meal, according to an arrest report posted by the Rockmart Police Department.

She was booked Nov. 5 into the Polk County Jail and released on $3,000 bail after a two-day stint behind bars, online jail records show.

Authorities said Ragsdale kept up the ruse even as she was being arrested Thursday, at one point pretending to talk into a radio supposedly hidden under her shirt and urging the FBI to send someone to her aid, The Polk County Standard Journal reported, citing police. She also claimed her credentials were electronic-only when officers asked to see identification.

“We are thankful for the observant and professional staff at CFA who knew what to do and gathered the info needed for us to make our case and catch her in the act,” Police Chief Randy Turner said in a statement, according to the newspaper. “We would like to inform our citizens to call 911 if someone is claiming to be an officer if they aren’t in a marked car, or in a proper uniform, or if they don’t have the proper credentials.”

Turner said Ragsdale had been trying to score free meals at the restaurant all week and threatened to arrest employees who refused her request, Polk Today reported.

The police chief added that officers “appreciate” free or discounted meals, but will not “make threats and demand it.”