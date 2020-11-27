Van slams into police SUV on Texas interstate, missing nearby officers, video shows

A Grand Prairie squad car took a beating after it was hit by a van. Screen grab courtesy of the Grand Prairie Police Department's Youtube page.

Police in Grand Prairie, Texas received quite a scare while helping out a driver in need on the side of an interstate, body and dash cameras show.

After 2 a.m. on Nov. 21, police stopped to assist a person with a flat on the side of Interstate 30 who was waiting for a friend to show up with a spare.

Minutes later, a driver who fell asleep at the wheel of a van, “crashed into one of the squad cars and then overturned, causing a chain reaction crash,” said the police video posted by the Grand Prairie Police on their Youtube page. “The sergeant rushed to the man’s rescue, helping him break free from his vehicle. Luckily...no one was injured.”

