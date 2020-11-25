Alabama coach Nick Saban tests positive for coronavirus, university says

Alabama head coach Nick Saban Saban has “very mild symptoms,” a statement from the program read. AP

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban has tested positive for COVID-19, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

UA statement on Saban pic.twitter.com/S8e3eOELs8 — Cecil Hurt (@CecilHurt) November 25, 2020

The news comes ahead of Crimson Tide’s annual Iron Bowl showdown with Auburn that’s set to take place on Saturday.

“This morning we received notification that Coach Saban tested positive for COVID-19. He has very mild symptoms, so this test will not be categorized as a potential false positive. He will follow all appropriate guidelines and isolate at home,” the program said in a statement.

Saban tested positive for the virus before Alabama’s game against Georgia in October, but was asymptomatic, CBS reported. The 69-year-old Saban had three consecutive negative tests and was able to couch Alabama’s win over Georgia.

According to ESPN, with Saban ruled out on Saturday, head-coaching duties will likely be turned over to offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, who was the previous head coach at USC and Washington.

The Crimson Tide is currently ranked No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings and is undefeated this season under Saban.