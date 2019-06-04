Drivers kept going after hitting man who jumped off California overpass, cops say

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A man was killed Tuesday morning after jumping off a San Jose overpass onto U.S. Highway 101, where multiple cars ran him over, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Highway Patrol Officer Ross Lee said none of the drivers who hit the man around 10 a.m. stopped after the incident, CBS SF reports. Authorities said they were unsure how many vehicles struck the man but are now looking for witnesses, according to the TV station.

The man jumped from the 10th Street overpass as Highway Patrol officers were on their way to the scene, responding to reports of a man who looked like he was going to jump, KRON reports.

A Mercury News reporter witnessed San Jose police trying to encourage the man off the overpass ledge — which he accessed by climbing over a fence — but the man fell onto the road below in an incident that is being treated as a suicide, according to the newspaper.

Construction workers in the area had alerted police to the situation after spotting the man scaling the fence, the Mercury News reports.

California Highway Patrol’s San Jose Area Office said on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that southbound 101 “is currently being diverted to I-880 for police activity.”

“We are investigating an incident and will have the lanes open as soon as possible,” officers wrote, sharing photos of an overpass and emergency responders beneath it. “Be advised, SB 101 is very slow and I-880 is heavily impacted as well. Plan accordingly.”

SB 101 is currently being diverted to I-880 for police activity. We are investigating an incident and will have the lanes open as soon as possible. Be advised, SB 101 is very slow and I-880 is heavily impacted as well. Plan accordingly pic.twitter.com/06S0GZDFT1 — CHP San Jose (@CHPSanJose) June 4, 2019

Authorities didn’t estimate when the highway will reopen, but it will remain shut while the coroner and other investigators analyze the roadway, KRON reports.