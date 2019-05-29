Pedestrians hurt in wild hit-and-run spree caught on video, San Francisco cops say

Pedestrians injured in San Francisco hit-and-run rampage, cops say San Francisco police say pedestrians were hurt in the Tenderloin and Mid-Market neighborhoods by a driver in a stolen car during a hit-and-run rampage. Cops released this video showing a Kia SUV hitting scaffolding and a worker on a sidewalk. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK San Francisco police say pedestrians were hurt in the Tenderloin and Mid-Market neighborhoods by a driver in a stolen car during a hit-and-run rampage. Cops released this video showing a Kia SUV hitting scaffolding and a worker on a sidewalk.

A woman is in custody after a hit-and-run rampage through downtown San Francisco on Wednesday afternoon in a stolen vehicle, which left several people injured, police said.

The suspect hit a handful of cars and injured at least four people, in a scene that unfolded after officers tried pulling over the woman, KRON4 reports.

Video shared by police shows a Kia SUV striking scaffolding on a sidewalk and hitting a worker walking with what appears to be a garbage can.

Sgt. Michael Andraychak, a police spokesman, said that’s how the rampage began, and that the crash left the worker pinned to the scaffolding, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Meanwhile, officers swarmed around the vehicle while trying to avoid being hit, video shows.

Police said the woman driving hit other cars in the area after striking the worker, then later hit another pedestrian at the corner of Eddy and Taylor Streets, according to KRON4.

Andraychak said the worker has been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, but the second person injured in the rampage is being treated for life-threatening injuries at a hospital, the Chronicle reports. Others were also hurt but not hospitalized, according to the newspaper.

The rampage started around 2 p.m. and took place throughout the city’s downtown Mid-Market and Tenderloin neighborhoods, NBC Bay Area reports.

The suspect was finally taken into custody following a crash near 6th and Clara Streets, the Chronicle reports. The suspect is being treated at a hospital as well, according to the newspaper. She was not identified by police.

Earlier in the afternoon, police had written on Twitter that officers were “responding to multiple vehicle collisions in the mid-Market region” and asked locals to steer clear of the area.