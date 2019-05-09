Home intruder strips in front of teen boy, hides on school roof, California cops say

A stranger walked into a home in Rossmoor near Long Beach, California, then stripped in front of a 14-year-old boy, police say. After the family chased him, the naked intruder hid from police on a school roof. Screengrab from KCBS video

When a stranger walked into his bedroom and stripped naked, a 14-year-old boy grabbed a meat cleaver from the kitchen, City News Service reported in The Orange County Register.

The intruder had walked off the street right into the family’s home in Rossmoor near Long Beach, California, just before 9 p.m., KCBS reported.

He entered the boy’s bedroom, tapped the 14-year-old on the shoulder and asked if he was deaf, KNBC reported. Then the man took off his clothes, police said.

As the boy and his mother shouted at the man to leave, the nude intruder wrapped a USB cord around the mom’s shoulders, according to the station.

Then the boy’s father arrived home and wrestled the man outside, where he fell into a cactus, police said, KNBC reported.

No one was injured inside the home, KCBS reported.

The man jumped into a white van and drove away before parking on the grass at Hopkinson Elementary School a short distance away, where he climbed onto the roof to hide from police, City News Service reported.

Police negotiated with the naked man, who hid under a rooftop air conditioning unit, KCBS reported. Authorities did not release his name.





After about two hours, the man climbed down on an Orange County Fire Authority ladder and surrendered, City News Service reported. He was arrested on suspicion of burglary, indecent exposure, assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.





